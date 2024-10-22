Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $204.92 and last traded at $213.11. Approximately 45,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 84,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.42.

Specifically, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $308,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,860 shares in the company, valued at $9,633,010.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Sezzle Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 8.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sezzle during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

