ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $1,052.00 to $815.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ASML traded as low as $714.22 and last traded at $714.22. Approximately 848,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,377,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $723.26.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $281.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $831.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $913.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

