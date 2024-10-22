ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $1,052.00 to $815.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ASML traded as low as $714.22 and last traded at $714.22. Approximately 848,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,377,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $723.26.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML
ASML Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $281.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $831.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $913.99.
ASML Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASML
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.