Investors Purchase High Volume of Cleveland-Cliffs Call Options (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 103,602 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 183% compared to the typical volume of 36,584 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 104,197 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 82.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 177,198 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.98. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

