Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 16,366 put options on the company. This is an increase of 15% compared to the typical volume of 14,231 put options.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

