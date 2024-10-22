Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 2,699,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,914,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Specifically, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,142,446 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,711.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Sunrun Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in Sunrun by 20.5% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,860,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 709.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 957,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 838,838 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

