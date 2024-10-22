Traders Purchase High Volume of Suncor Energy Call Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 12,286 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 117% compared to the typical volume of 5,653 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,484,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after purchasing an additional 46,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

