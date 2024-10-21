CNB Bank Acquires 1,232 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 407.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

XOM stock opened at $120.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

