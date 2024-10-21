Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 950 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

XOM stock opened at $120.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.