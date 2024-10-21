3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 118.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

MMM stock opened at $135.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $140.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

