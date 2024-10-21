Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.82 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average of $164.88.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

