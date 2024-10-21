Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $383,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $566.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The company has a market capitalization of $506.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.