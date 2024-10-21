Trinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,026,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.