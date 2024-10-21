Trinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,026,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.40.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
