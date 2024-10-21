Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $290.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.88. The company has a market capitalization of $531.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

