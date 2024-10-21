Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lowered by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 3.0% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Oracle by 70.7% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $32,626,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $174.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

