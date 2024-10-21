Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 14.0% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 498,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $288.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

