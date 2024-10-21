Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $917.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $858.60. The stock has a market cap of $872.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

