Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $120.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

