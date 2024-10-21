Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $415.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

