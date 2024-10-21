Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 442,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 266,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 14,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 47,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

