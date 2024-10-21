Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $222.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.83. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $222.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.