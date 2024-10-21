iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s Largest Position

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $587.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $566.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

