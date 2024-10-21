Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $566.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.