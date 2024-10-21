Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys 557 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. &PARTNERS increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.5% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 545,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 178,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $165.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.69. The firm has a market cap of $397.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

