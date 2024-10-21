Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 451,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 332,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.12 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

