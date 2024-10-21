ACT Advisors LLC. Invests $229,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,071,000 after acquiring an additional 881,611 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795,987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

