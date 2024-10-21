Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.01 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

