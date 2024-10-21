Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after buying an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 407.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.01 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

