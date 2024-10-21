Compass Ion Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

LLY opened at $917.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $921.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $858.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $872.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.