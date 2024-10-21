Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $42.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.78 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,545.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,452,139.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

