Keener Financial Planning LLC Sells 38,052 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Keener Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 1,125,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Black Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 135,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Cedrus LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,129,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $320,000.

DFAC stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

