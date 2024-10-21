Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $40,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $274.38 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $203.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

