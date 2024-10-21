Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,639,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,218 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $86,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

