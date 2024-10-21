Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 973 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

