The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

