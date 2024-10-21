Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 827.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,249 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $179.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25. The company has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

