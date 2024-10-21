Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys 174 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.62. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

