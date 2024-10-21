Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $200.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

