Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BA opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

