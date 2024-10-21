Baker Boyer National Bank Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Boyer National Bank reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PEP stock opened at $175.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $240.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

