CNB Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,664,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,104,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $587.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

