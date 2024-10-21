Narus Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $66.07 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.