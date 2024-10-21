Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.88.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.