Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Takes $2.79 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 365,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $9,332,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.84 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

