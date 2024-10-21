KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of KLA worth $109,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in KLA by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $678.52 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $452.01 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $770.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $764.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

