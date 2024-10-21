Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,877,000 after buying an additional 224,784 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,809,000 after acquiring an additional 355,106 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,971,000 after buying an additional 134,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $110.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.14. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

