Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,210.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,142.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,078.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,221.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,206.87.

View Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.