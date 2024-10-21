Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,194.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $77.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.