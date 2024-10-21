Chicago Capital LLC Sells 950 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% in the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $332.10 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $332.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

