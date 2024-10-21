Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,793 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,457 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,665 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

