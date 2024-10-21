Chicago Capital LLC Buys 248 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 675.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $81.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.